Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured

An explosion in Kohat has killed four people and left at least one child wounded.

Police officials say the blast occurred when a mortar shell or a landmine exploded inside a shack in Gulo Tangi area.

It was not clear immediately if the explosion was an act of terrorism or a case of unexploded ammunition accidentally going off.

Reports say the dead were nomads from the same family. Rescuers moved the dead body and the wounded child to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks in recent months.

A bomb explosion in Lahore’s New Anarkali Market on Thursday.

Earlier, this month two alleged terrorists were killed after they shot dead a policeman at a checkpoint in Islamabad’s Karachi Company area.