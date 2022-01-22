Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured

Mortar shell or landmine exploded inside a shack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: File

An explosion in Kohat has killed four people and left at least one child wounded.

Police officials say the blast occurred when a mortar shell or a landmine exploded inside a shack in Gulo Tangi area.

It was not clear immediately if the explosion was an act of terrorism or a case of unexploded ammunition accidentally going off.

Reports say the dead were nomads from the same family. Rescuers moved the dead body and the wounded child to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks in recent months.

A bomb explosion in Lahore’s New Anarkali Market on Thursday.

Earlier, this month two alleged terrorists were killed after they shot dead a policeman at a checkpoint in Islamabad’s Karachi Company area.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families
Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
PIA can't resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
PIA can’t resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Talks broke down over TTP's harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.