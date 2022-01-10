Elderly woman beaten by sticks, stones in Sialkot

An elderly woman, above the age of 70 years, was brutally beaten up and assaulted by more than 15 people over a property dispute in Faisalabad Sunday.

A video of the attack, circulating on social media, shows women and men dragging the victim by her hair, slapping, punching, and kicking her. They beat her with sticks and stones too.

After the video went viral, the Sialkot police launched a crackdown and arrested nine suspects. A case was registered against a total of 15 people. On Monday, four more men were taken into custody.

In the FIR, the elderly woman stated that the conflict started because of a land dispute. “I have owned the property for over 13 years and these people were forcing me to sell it. When I refused, they banged the door of my house, dragged me outside, and tortured me, ” she added.

The woman has demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and demanded an investigation report from the police. He said the criminal don’t “deserve any concession” and promised justice for the woman.

In November last year, a Sri Lankan man, employed at a factory in Sialkot’s Wazirabad, was assaulted and beaten up to death on alleged blasphemy. The mob that attacked him comprised more than 800 people. The tragedy shook the nation and drew huge criticism. It was called a “shameful day for Pakistan”.