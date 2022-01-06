Eight-year-old child raped, strangled to death in New Karachi

An eight-year-old boy was abducted, raped, and killed in New Karachi, the police said Thursday.

According to the victim’s family, the child went missing on Monday after he left the house to play. After searching for him for hours, his father registered a missing persons complaint at the police station.

Early Wednesday morning, a man living in the neighbourhood found the body of the eight-year-old in a graveyard in the area.

A post-mortem report of the child revealed that he was raped and then strangled to death. Torture marks were found on his body as well. The police have registered an FIR under sections of rape and murder.

No arrested have, however, been made yet.

The victim’s family has appealed to the government to find the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible. “He was our only child. Our only hope. We want the perpetrators to be brought to justice,” his mother cried.

