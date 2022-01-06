Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Eight-year-old child raped, strangled to death in New Karachi

FIR registered, not arrests yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
An eight-year-old boy was abducted, raped, and killed in New Karachi, the police said Thursday. According to the victim's family, the child went missing on Monday after he left the house to play. After searching for him for hours, his father registered a missing persons complaint at the police station. Early Wednesday morning, a man living in the neighbourhood found the body of the eight-year-old in a graveyard in the area. A post-mortem report of the child revealed that he was raped and then strangled to death. Torture marks were found on his body as well. The police have registered an FIR under sections of rape and murder. No arrested have, however, been made yet. The victim's family has appealed to the government to find the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible. "He was our only child. Our only hope. We want the perpetrators to be brought to justice," his mother cried. Harassment and child abuse in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: The Child Helpline – 1121Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
FaceBook WhatsApp

An eight-year-old boy was abducted, raped, and killed in New Karachi, the police said Thursday.

According to the victim’s family, the child went missing on Monday after he left the house to play. After searching for him for hours, his father registered a missing persons complaint at the police station.

Early Wednesday morning, a man living in the neighbourhood found the body of the eight-year-old in a graveyard in the area.

A post-mortem report of the child revealed that he was raped and then strangled to death. Torture marks were found on his body as well. The police have registered an FIR under sections of rape and murder.

No arrested have, however, been made yet.

The victim’s family has appealed to the government to find the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible. “He was our only child. Our only hope. We want the perpetrators to be brought to justice,” his mother cried.

Harassment and child abuse in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • The Child Helpline – 1121
  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
Karachi rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
New Karachi, rape, child abuse, rape in karachi, 8-year-old child raped
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lord Nazir convicted for charges dating back to 1970s
Lord Nazir convicted for charges dating back to 1970s
Pakistan military says border fence with Afghanistan to be completed
Pakistan military says border fence with Afghanistan to be completed
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi University
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi University
Zahir Jaffer's insanity: Court rejects plea to constitute medical board
Zahir Jaffer’s insanity: Court rejects plea to constitute medical board
Vaccination best defense against highly-transmissible Omicron variant: NCOC
Vaccination best defense against highly-transmissible Omicron variant: NCOC
Met office predicts rain with thunderstorms in Karachi tonight
Met office predicts rain with thunderstorms in Karachi tonight
Pakistani airlines to resume flights to UK, Europe soon
Pakistani airlines to resume flights to UK, Europe soon
Fawad upbeat after military spokesperson rejects 'speculations' about Nawaz
Fawad upbeat after military spokesperson rejects ‘speculations’ about Nawaz
Saudi Arabia imposes 10-day waiting period after one Umrah
Saudi Arabia imposes 10-day waiting period after one Umrah
No trace of 300 missing women in Punjab: IG reveals
No trace of 300 missing women in Punjab: IG reveals
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.