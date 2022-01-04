Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Eight killed, scores injured as two buses collide head-on

Death toll feared to rise in Bahawalpur crash

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

At least eight people were killed and 68 injured when two buses collided head-on in Bahawalpur on Monday, police said.

The deadly crashed occurred at around 17:30 on Hasilpur Road in Khairpur Tamewali.

According to police, one of the buses "tried to save a bike rider" travelling on the wrong side. The bus lost control and collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

The dead included a police officer who was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Shabbir.

The bodies were moved to Bhawalpur Victoria Hospital and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khairpur.

The death toll could rise as some injured including five women were said to be in critical condition, the recuse officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the accident and ordered an investigation. He has instructed medical teams to provide the best treatment for the injured.

Reporting by Ahsan Ansari

