ECP seeks army deployment for KP LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to seek army deployment to provide security during the second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The decision has been taken because of the poor law and order situation observed during the first phase of elections on December 19, according to a statement from the ECP.

The local bodies elections in 17 KP districts were marred by sporadic violence, and consequently the ECP had postponed polling at some places. Voting would be held in these constituencies on March 27 when the remaining 18 districts go to polls in the second phase.

The ECP on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that it will seek army deployment for the second phase. Strict action would be taken against people causing disruptions, the statement said.

The ECP has already written to the defence ministry for the deployment, the statement said.

The election body says violence was caused by the provincial government’s failure to ensure adequate police deployment according to the plan discussed with the ECP.

In the next phase, army would be deployed alongside the police.

The ECP said it would proceed with the legal action against people responsible for the December 19 violence.

Election in the second phase were originally scheduled to be held on January 16. However, the ECP has moved back the date to March.