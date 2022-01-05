Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECP seeks army deployment for KP LG polls

Eighteen districts go to polls in second phase

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to seek army deployment to provide security during the second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The decision has been taken because of the poor law and order situation observed during the first phase of elections on December 19, according to a statement from the ECP.

The local bodies elections in 17 KP districts were marred by sporadic violence, and consequently the ECP had postponed polling at some places. Voting would be held in these constituencies on March 27 when the remaining 18 districts go to polls in the second phase.

The ECP on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that it will seek army deployment for the second phase. Strict action would be taken against people causing disruptions, the statement said.

The ECP has already written to the defence ministry for the deployment, the statement said.

The election body says violence was caused by the provincial government’s failure to ensure adequate police deployment according to the plan discussed with the ECP.

In the next phase, army would be deployed alongside the police.

The ECP said it would proceed with the legal action against people responsible for the December 19 violence.

Election in the second phase were originally scheduled to be held on January 16. However, the ECP has moved back the date to March.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KP LG polls
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
More rain expected in Karachi today
More rain expected in Karachi today
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Pakistan military says border fence with Afghanistan to be completed
Pakistan military says border fence with Afghanistan to be completed
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi University
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi University
Vaccination best defense against highly-transmissible Omicron variant: NCOC
Vaccination best defense against highly-transmissible Omicron variant: NCOC
Fawad explains report on PTI funding, says ECP erred
Fawad explains report on PTI funding, says ECP erred
Saudi Arabia imposes 10-day waiting period after one Umrah
Saudi Arabia imposes 10-day waiting period after one Umrah
Zahir Jaffer's insanity: Court rejects plea to constitute medical board
Zahir Jaffer’s insanity: Court rejects plea to constitute medical board
Pakistani airlines to resume flights to UK, Europe soon
Pakistani airlines to resume flights to UK, Europe soon
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.