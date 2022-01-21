ECP releases polling schedule for KP LG elections

The Election Commission has released the polling schedule for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In the second phase 18 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will go to polls on March 2.

Nomination papers will be submitted from February 7 to 11 while the results will be announced on April 1, the ECP said on Thursday.

According to the announcement, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers will be heard from February 17 to 19 and the final decision would be given by February 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be February 25, when the final list of the candidates will be displayed.

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on February 28.

After the polling on March 27, the final announcement of the successful candidates will be made on April 1.

In the first phase, elections were held in 17 districts on December 19.

The ECP has sought deployment of military for the second phase after the first phase was marred by violence and rigging allegations.

After the announcement of the polling schedule, the government cannot transfer or post officials without approval from the ECP.

Similarly, senior government officials have been barred from announcing development projects in the areas where elections are being held.