ECP moves back the second phase of KP LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved back the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to March from January.

However, it has rejected a government request to reschedule the election for May.

The polling will be held on March 27 instead of January 16, according to the ECP.

In the second phase, 18 KP districts will go to the polls.

The ECP has also ordered re-polling at 6 polling stations in Lakki Marwat’s Sarai Naurang Tehsil where women were barred from casting votes.

The order has been issued at the request of JUI’s Hezbollah Khan.

The ECP stated that it was clear from the record that all parties were in agreement to keep women away from voting.

The decision to move back the local bodies elections was made on a petition from Murtaza Javed Abbasi and others, who claimed that cold weather would affect the turnout as snowfall and rains would close several roads in different areas.

The KP government, meanwhile, pressed to postpone the second phase until May. Its request was not approved.

The ECP said that it was the responsibility of the commission to ensure that no voter was deprived of the right to vote.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer of a Peshawar polling station, which was attacked on December 19, appeared before the commission.

The attackers had allegedly snatched polling material. The presiding officer said he prepared the result after consulting the results compiled by polling agents.

The police have submitted a fact-finding report.

Arshad Ali, who was a candidate and has been accused of orchestrating the attack, has sought time to review the report.

The ECP adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.