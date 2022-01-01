Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude jolts KP cities, Islamabad

The epicentre was in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Posted: Jan 1, 2022
Photo: AFP

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Saturday evening.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Peshawar, Nowshera, Shabqadar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Lower Dir, Malakand, surrounding areas, Chitral and Abbottabad.

People rushed out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

The earthquake which occurred at 6:15pm Pakistan time was also felt in the federal capital Islamabad.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Wurduj district of Badakhshan province in easter Afghanistan, 296km northeast of Kabul. The district borders Tajikistan.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 180km. Pakistan Meteorological Department reported the intensity of the earthquake at 5.3.

No loss to life or property has been reported.

