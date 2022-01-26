Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan

It's as simple as ordering pizza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Think about things you can get delivered at home after ordering online and certainly weapons wouldn’t be one of them.

But this is not the case. Getting a revolver delivered to your home is as easy as ordering a pizza. A person can choose their preferred weapon on social media, make a phone call to the dealer, agree upon a price and a few days later, courier will knock on their door. 

From Karachi to Kashmir, this delivery service is available across Pakistan. 

One might think that this network might be operating in shadow or under several layers of secrecy. But, in this case, there are Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups to sift through a catalogue of weapons. 

A citizen who got weapon delivered to his home told SAMAA TV that his weapon was shipped from Dara Adamkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. It cost him Rs38,000. 

The person, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he was not asked for a license before the delivery. The entire dealing was done over phone. 

“I sent Rs10,000 as advance through Easy Paisa and the remaining amount of Rs28,000 was paid after checking the weapon,” he said. 

The cheapest delivery is in Karachi. There are two separate networks: the first is weapons dealer, the second is those who deliver it. 

There is no limit on the type of weapons being sold and delivered. From a 9mm pistol to an AK47, everything is on sale.

