Drug addicts gang rape, strangle child to ‘avenge humiliation’

The Karachi West police have arrested a man and two suspects on suspicion of kidnapping, raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in New Karachi Sector 11-D to avenge being humiliated by his father.



The police held a press conference Wednesday. DIG Nasir Aftab said the suspect, who is a cousin of the victim’s father, has said that he and two friends kidnapped, gang raped and murdered the child.

According to Aftab, the suspects are drug users and the father and other neighbours used to try to stop them from openly doing drugs in the area.

The victim, Abdur Rehman, went missing on January 4 and his father registered a case when his father Asif came to the police station. Asif told police that Abdur Rehman had gone to buy something to eat when he was taken.

The next day, the New Karachi police received a call from police helpline 15 Madadgaar that the body of a child was found at Siddiqabad graveyard. A police team discovered it inside Afzaal Shah’s shrine and a Crime Scene Unit collected evidence. They found cigarette filters, burnt papers and broken LED lights. Slippers and food were found beneath a tree. The body was indeed Abdur Rehman’s.



A medico-legal examiner confirmed that the child had been raped and then strangled to death.



When the police went to record statements from the neighbourhood, they found that drug users used to visit the area but people were not willing to disclose their names. On the other hand, Asif and his family did not say they suspected anyone.



CCTV footage of the roads leading to graveyard and the area around the family’s house did not yield any clues and neither did geo fencing.

DIG Nasir Aftab then formed a team under District Central SSP Malik Murtaza Tabassum. They questioned eleven gravediggers and six drug users from the area. During questioning, a suspect called Aamir, who is the father’s cousin, confessed that he and two companions, Nadeem Rab and Jawad Abdul Majeed, raped and killed the child.

Aamir told the police that he was sitting with his companions Nadeem and Jawad outside the boy’s house when they saw him. They got the child on their motorcycle and he did not refuse as Aamir was his uncle. They took him to Khamiso Goth first where they bought drugs and later took him to the graveyard where they raped and strangled him.

Aamir told police that the child’s father and another one of his uncles, Sultan, used to try to stop him from doing drugs. They once fought and Asif even beat him. He said that this was why he decided to attack his child.