Punjab health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan reports over 800 covid cases in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The health minister of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the provincial health department. She has isolated herself at home.

Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant have tightened their vice around Punjab, especially Lahore. On Tuesday, five people in the city succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the health authorities, 86% of the new cases recorded in Lahore are of the new strain. On Tuesday, 24 new Omicron cases were reported in the city taking the positivity rate to 4%.

Last week, Rashid revealed that the Punjab government has imposed an emergency at all major hospitals across the province. She said that if people stop taking precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, a new outbreak is imminent in the province.

Pakistan reports over 800 cases

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported over 800 cases in a day on Wednesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. The positivity ratio has increased to 1.8%.

The government has warned that Pakistan has entered the 5th wave of the coronavirus. SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that from November 15 to December, the positivity rate was below 1% (around 0.7, 0.8) but in the last four days it has risen and according to statistics from Sunday, it is at 1.5%.

“The rate is not too high but it is an alarming situation for Pakistan because there is no doubt that the fifth wave has started and it is directly linked with the new variant Omicron,” he added.

