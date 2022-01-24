DHA residents go to court for water, again

The residents of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the non-availability of water in the locality.

The appeal states that despite paying hefty taxes between Rs12,000 and Rs18,000, the people of DHA have been facing an acute water shortage. There’s no water in the pipelines and people are forced to purchase water bowsers and tankers from the Clifton Cantonment Board.

The petitioners added that the non-availability of water is contempt to court. In 2016, the court had restrained the CBC from charging water tax from the residents in case of disruption of water supply.

“The CBC shall not be entitled to charge, claim or collect water tax from those residents to whom water is not being supplied or provided through supply line or bowsers,” it had ruled.

Consequently, on Monday, the court issued notices to DHA, CBC, and the deputy attorney general and instructed them to submit their responses within 30 days.