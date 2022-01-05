Pak Army says fence with Afghanistan to stay

The Pakistan Army has said that the border fence with Afghanistan will be completed and stay in place.

Army Spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has also rejected as “ridiculous” the Indian claims about infiltration through the Line of Control (LOC) and called out the Indian Army for targeting innocent Kashmiri civilians.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Indian claims posed threat to the peace in the region.

He said the LOC remained calmed throughout the year in 2021, but Indian Army staged fake encounters. “Indian allegations hint at a political agenda,” the army spokesman said.

Speaking about the situation on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, he said the border fence was erected after completing operation in the erstwhile tribal areas.

He said 94% work on the border fence with Afghanistan has been completed while the work to fence the border with Iran had been completed 71%.

He said the border fence will be completed and stay in place. “The is a fence for peace,” the spokesman said.

The press briefing comes as reports suggested that Afghanistan’s Taliban forces had stopped fencing work on the Pakistan Afghanistan border.

An Afghan government spokesman on Tuesday said the issue would be resolved through talks.