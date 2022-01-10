Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Development in Islamabad only benefits the elite: IHC

Justice Minallah stops CDA from evacuating, demolishing shanties

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
The Islamabad High Court has stopped the Capital Development Authority from evacuating and demolishing shanty towns during winters. At a hearing pertaining to a case of illegal settlements on Monday, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it's "tragic" all the development in Islamabad takes place for the elite. "Our state lacks the mindset of working for everyone, irrespective of their classes." The judge asked CDA if it has a scheme for the middle and lower-middle-class in its master plan for Islamabad. "Are people living in shanties, not humans? Do they not deserve better?" An irked Justice Minallah observed that the capital thrives on lawlessness. "You people just issue notices to the elite but rampage against those living in these shantytowns." The spokesperson of the authority tried to reassure the court. "We have sealed an illegal factory in E-11 and seized their machinery. The owners of the factory were powerful and they built it without a NOC," he said. Justice Minallah scoffed. "CDA violates its own rules and we have mentioned it repeatedly in several hearings. If a high court does something wrong you should issue a notice to it too." This is the only city that is being run by the federal cabinet and prime minister, but it seems like both the federal cabinet and CDA are helpless, he said. The court said that there's no greater disappointment for the state than realising that CDA doesn't have a master plan. "The court is responsible for protecting the poor people. The law is equal for everyone." Consequently, it summoned the chairman of the authority and adjourned the hearing till January 11. At the previous hearing of the case on December 29, 2021, the court had refused to allow the demolition of even a single shanty in the federal capital’s slums. It had remarked that there was no rule of law in Islamabad and came down on the additional attorney general.
