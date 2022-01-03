Six die in workplace mishaps in Karachi

Six people, including a plant manager, have died in two separate workplace accidents in Karachi. In both incidents workers lost lives rescuing their colleagues.

The bodies of four people were found at a textile factory in the Shah Latif area, while two workers died as they were cleaning a drain at the Karachi Port.

The workers at the Karachi Port were tasked to clean the return-water drain at berth No. 14. They were trying to clear the garbage stuck in the drain when one of the workers fell in the water and drowned.

Two others promptly jumped to rescue him but none of the three resurfaced, according to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) officials.

KPT’s divers were called in for the rescue operation. They pulled out one worker alive and recovered the bodies of the other two, who were identified as Ashraf and Arjun Lal, the officials said.

The bodies and the rescued worker were moved to KPT Hospital in Keamari.

The dead workers were daily wage earners and not the permanent employees of the KPT, the officials told SAMAA Digital.

At the textile factory in the Shah Latif area, four workers died inspecting an underground tank at the washing plant.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told SAMAA Digital that Washing Manager Imran, aged 30, had descended into the tank for an inspection. However, he lost consciousness due to toxic gases in the tank.

To rescue the manager, his assistant Ghulam Hussain, aged 30, entered the tank followed by two helpers Sheraz, 20, and Shaharyar, 28.

All of them died having been affected by poisonous gases, according to Bahadur.

The bodies were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for the postmortem.

The factory is located near the Bhains Colony’s Chaukhandi Stop.

Workplace safety is a major concern in Pakistan, especially in Karachi.

In August 2021, at least 17 workers died at a factory after fire broke out in a chemical plant.

The Sindh government later formed a taskforce to review fire safety management at factories in Karachi.

