Dadu SHO suspended for ‘negligence’ in student suicide case

Hyderabad DIG Pir Syed Muhammad Shah has suspended Dadu SHO Gul Baig Khatian for delaying investigation in the suicide case of an MBBS student in the Sita road town.

On Wednesday, the police officer was called out for his “negligent, lazy, and careless” attitude. The decision was taken after the parents of Asma Khalid filed a complaint against Khatian.

“If the SHO had begun inquiry against Shaman Solangi earlier and arrested him, our daughter would have been alive,” they said.

Asma Khalid was found dead in her house in Ward 5 of the Sita road town last week. The police said she shot herself. “Shaman Solangi and his family had been blackmailing the woman with a “fake marriage certificate” for money,” they added.

So far, Solangi’s wife and three other people have been arrested. The police have seized the victim’s mobile phone, laptop, and diary. They have been sent for a forensic examination.

Statements recorded

Meanwhile, the police have completed the investigation of one of the suspects, nikkahkhuwan Maulvi Muhammad Idrees.

He told the police that Shaman visited his house with some friends and forced him to sign the nikkahnama. “Asma hadn’t accompanied him then.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents revealed that Asma and Shaman’s daughter were childhood friends. “Shaman stole her number from his daughter’s phone and then blackmailed her. He mentally tortured and forced her to shoot herself.”

What happened?

Asma Khalid was a student at the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah. She was found dead at her residence on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

When the police reached her residence to collect the body for a post-mortem examination, they found a “suicide note” there. It was addressed to her father.

“Ammi Papa I am very sorry,” it read. “You will be very upset. But I got weak. Forgive me. You both worked very hard for me in old age. Thank you,” the note added.

Dadu SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said that investigations have revealed that the student was being blackmailed by Shaman Solangi and his family, who claimed that Asma and Shaman had “secretly married each other”.

Shaikh said that the Solangi family had prepared a fake nikkahnama to take Asma with them.

Immediately after the incident was reported, an FIR was registered against Faiz, his father Shaman Solangi, and three other people at the Sita road police station under sections 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) and 314 (whoever, with intent to cause harm to the body or mind of any person, causes the death of that or of any other person by means of a weapon or an act which in the ordinary course of nature is not likely to cause death) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khalid Jameel Rajput, Asma’s father, told the police that the suspects had been blackmailing her for a while now. The victim has deposited huge amounts of money in their accounts several times.

“We had taken our concern to the local police station before too,” he added.

Subsequently, the Sindh High Court took notice of the case and summoned Hyderabad DIG and Dadu SSP on January 13 along with reports in the case.