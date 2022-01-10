SHC summons police officials after Dadu student dies by suicide

The Sindh High Court has summoned senior police officials three days after a fourth-year MBBS student was found dead in her house in Ward-5 of Dadu’s Sita road town Saturday night (January 8). The police say she died by suicide but they are also carrying out raids to arrest a man who was allegedly blackmailing Asma Rajput.

The court has summoned Hyderabad DIG and Dadu SSP on January 13 along with reports in the case.

According to SHO Gul Baig Khatian, the woman shot herself in the head. She was a student at the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah.

On Saturday, when the police reached her residence to collect the body for a post-mortem examination, they found a “suicide note” there. It was addressed to her father.

“Ammi Papa I am very sorry,” it read. “You will be very upset. But I got weak. Forgive me. You both worked very hard for me in old age. Thank you,” the note added.

Dadu SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said that initial investigations have revealed that the student was being blackmailed by Shaman Solangi and his family, who claimed that Asma and Shaman had “secretly married each other”.

Shaikh said that the Solangi family had prepared a fake nikkahnama to take Asma with them.

Immediately after the incident was reported, an FIR was registered against Faiz, his father Shaman Solangi, and three other people at the Sita road police station under sections 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) and 314 (whoever, with intent to cause harm to the body or mind of any person, causes the death of that or of any other person by means of a weapon or an act which in the ordinary course of nature is not likely to cause death) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khalid Jameel Rajput, Asma’s father, told the police that the suspects had been blackmailing her for a while now. The victim has deposited huge amounts of money in their accounts several times.

“We had taken our concern to the local police station before too,” he added

On Monday, the police took Asma’s mobile phone, laptop, and diary under possession for a forensic examination.

A three-member team has been constituted to investigate the case within a week.

Crackdown against suspects

On Monday, the police arrested Naeema Solangi, Shaman’s wife, the nikkah khuwan, and two other prime suspects. Shaman is, on the other hand, on the run. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

The suspects were presented in the Dadu civil court later in the day where they were remanded into police custody.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone.

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them:

>Mind Organisation 042 35761999

>Umang 0317 4288665

>Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

>Baat Karo 0335 5743344

>Taskeen 0332 5267936

>Rooh 0333 3337664

>Rozan 0800-22444

>OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Reporting by Liaquat Ali.