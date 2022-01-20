Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three people were killed and over 20 injured in an explosion near Pan Mandi in Lahore's New Anarkali Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams have reached the site. The injured people are being moved to the hospital.

Videos from the site show multiple shops and government offices located in the neighborhood. The office of the Federal Board of Revenue, too, is within walking distance from the explosion site.

A number of motorcycles were damaged and shops burned in the explosion. People miles away heard it and saw the grey smoke pluming in the sky.

Lahore DIG Operations, in a media briefing later, said it is suspected an explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. "But we would only be able to confirm this after the final investigation."

A bomb disposal squad and teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department have reached the site. The area has been sealed and evidence is being collected. A witness told SAMAA TV reporter Jahangir Khan that a man was seen parking a motorcycle outside a bakery in the area. Within minutes after he left, the explosion occurred.

On the other hand, it is also being said that a gas cylinder exploded.

Inside hospitals

So far, 20 injured people have been moved to the Mayo Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed. Police have reached the hospital and cordoned it off.

Only rescue officials are being allowed inside the emergency room.

According to the medical superintendent, 10 patients are in critical condition and have been moved to the ICU. Their surgeries are underway. Most of the injured people have suffered deep wounds on their legs and toes.

More details to come.