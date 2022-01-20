Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed

Police suspect explosives were planted on a motorcyle

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Three people were killed and over 20 injured in an explosion near Pan Mandi in Lahore's New Anarkali Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams have reached the site. The injured people are being moved to the hospital.

Videos from the site show multiple shops and government offices located in the neighborhood. The office of the Federal Board of Revenue, too, is within walking distance from the explosion site.

A number of motorcycles were damaged and shops burned in the explosion. People miles away heard it and saw the grey smoke pluming in the sky.

Lahore DIG Operations, in a media briefing later, said it is suspected an explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. "But we would only be able to confirm this after the final investigation."

A bomb disposal squad and teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department have reached the site. The area has been sealed and evidence is being collected. A witness told SAMAA TV reporter Jahangir Khan that a man was seen parking a motorcycle outside a bakery in the area. Within minutes after he left, the explosion occurred.

On the other hand, it is also being said that a gas cylinder exploded.

Inside hospitals

So far, 20 injured people have been moved to the Mayo Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed. Police have reached the hospital and cordoned it off.

Only rescue officials are being allowed inside the emergency room.

According to the medical superintendent, 10 patients are in critical condition and have been moved to the ICU. Their surgeries are underway. Most of the injured people have suffered deep wounds on their legs and toes.

More details to come.

 
explosion Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Ahmadi women seek leadership's explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Ahmadi women seek leadership’s explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.