Critical heart patients stuck on Karachi road due to sewage

On Monday, Karachi resident Muhammad Shakeel spent the worst 45 minutes of his life in a traffic jam. He was in an ambulance, taking his mother, who had suffered a heart attack, to the hospital.

Several people like Shakeel face a similar ordeal every day because of overflowing sewage water on Rafiqui H. J. Road intersection at Sharae Faisal.

The road leads to the city’s three biggest hospitals: Jinnah Hospital, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child’s Health (NICH).

According NICVD emergency incharge Dr Zair Hussain, 10 to 20 patients brought to the hospital are dead on arrival. “They could have been saved with timely medical care.”

Fortunately, Shakeel’s mother wasn’t one of them. Despite waiting for an hour, his mother, thankfully, survived. But the anguish he went through during the wait was hell, as Shakeel describes.

Ambulances are coffin carriers

Cardiologist and health expert Dr Khawar Kazmi says five hospitals are situated on a single road with one more under construction.

He suggested that to cope with increased traffic flow, authorities should build parking plazas and run shuttles to hospitals.

Kazmi added that ambulances in Karachi are coffin carriers. They lack basic first aid facilities like ECG machine, CPR and oxygen. “Many people die in these ambulances due to cardiac arrest and arrhythmia while being stuck in traffic because these ambulances lack basic medical facilities.”

‘Road doesn’t fall under KMC’

A tweet by a local journalist Waqar Bhatti spurred the authorities into action Monday.

Current situation in front of NICVD Karachi @murtazawahab1. There is worst traffic jam and ambulances are trapped as the road is filled with sewage. @BBhuttoZardari @NKMalazai @titojourno @ZarrarKhuhro @Xadeejournalist pic.twitter.com/WWgH5ZXkDc — M. Waqar Bhatti (@MWaqar_Bhatti) January 24, 2022

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab reached the spot to monitor the situation and cleared the road.

Wahab told media that although the areas doesn’t fall under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) jurisdiction, he arrived on special instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.