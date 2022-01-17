Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Crack down on goons charging illegal parking fees: SHC

Justice Kalhoro inquires on mechanism of fees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to crack down on people charging illegal parking fees from citizens across Karachi. “These corrupt groups are bullying innocent people into paying them money,” Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked at a hearing on Monday. “These goons irritate citizens for Rs20 and disrespect people who refuse to pay them.” The judge, irked, asked why action was not taken against the mafia. “Police say it’s not their concern. Traffic police say it’s not their responsibility. Whose concern is it then?” What is the mechanism of charging parking fees? In Karachi, money is taken even from people even if they park cars outside their own house, the court pressed.  “How much should is charged from which vehicle in what place,” Justice Kalhoro inquired. “Show me a notification explaining all of it.” The authorities remained silent. There was no notification. This earned them further ire from the judge. The court, after expressing its frustration, adjourned the case till January 31. It has warned KMC to appear in the next hearing with complete documentation. Earlier, a citizen filed a petition stating that the Supreme Court had clearly restrained the authorities concerned from charging parking fees, but the respondents were still charging it in different parts of the city by using public spaces.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to crack down on people charging illegal parking fees from citizens across Karachi.

“These corrupt groups are bullying innocent people into paying them money,” Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked at a hearing on Monday. “These goons irritate citizens for Rs20 and disrespect people who refuse to pay them.”

The judge, irked, asked why action was not taken against the mafia. “Police say it’s not their concern. Traffic police say it’s not their responsibility. Whose concern is it then?”

What is the mechanism of charging parking fees? In Karachi, money is taken even from people even if they park cars outside their own house, the court pressed. 

“How much should is charged from which vehicle in what place,” Justice Kalhoro inquired. “Show me a notification explaining all of it.”

The authorities remained silent. There was no notification. This earned them further ire from the judge.

The court, after expressing its frustration, adjourned the case till January 31. It has warned KMC to appear in the next hearing with complete documentation.

Earlier, a citizen filed a petition stating that the Supreme Court had clearly restrained the authorities concerned from charging parking fees, but the respondents were still charging it in different parts of the city by using public spaces.

 
parking Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
'I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died'
‘I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died’
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
Shahbaz Gill claims PMLN seeking ‘deal’ for four people
Shahbaz Gill claims PMLN seeking ‘deal’ for four people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.