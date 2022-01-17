Crack down on goons charging illegal parking fees: SHC

The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to crack down on people charging illegal parking fees from citizens across Karachi.

“These corrupt groups are bullying innocent people into paying them money,” Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked at a hearing on Monday. “These goons irritate citizens for Rs20 and disrespect people who refuse to pay them.”

The judge, irked, asked why action was not taken against the mafia. “Police say it’s not their concern. Traffic police say it’s not their responsibility. Whose concern is it then?”

What is the mechanism of charging parking fees? In Karachi, money is taken even from people even if they park cars outside their own house, the court pressed.

“How much should is charged from which vehicle in what place,” Justice Kalhoro inquired. “Show me a notification explaining all of it.”

The authorities remained silent. There was no notification. This earned them further ire from the judge.

The court, after expressing its frustration, adjourned the case till January 31. It has warned KMC to appear in the next hearing with complete documentation.

Earlier, a citizen filed a petition stating that the Supreme Court had clearly restrained the authorities concerned from charging parking fees, but the respondents were still charging it in different parts of the city by using public spaces.