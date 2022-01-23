Covid-19: More schools closed in Islamabad, doctors test positives

Islamabad authorities on Sunday ordered closing down another ten educational institutes in the federal capital to check the spread of Covid-19.

So far fifty schools and colleges have been closed in Islamabad due to high positivity rate.

The development comes as the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) reported that at least 100 staff members, including doctors, have tested positive.

PIMS is the largest public sector hospital in the federal capital.

Islamabad District Health Officer on Sunday said that eleven areas in the city have reported hundreds of cases in the past 48 hours.

At least 131 cases were reported from the DHA, 91 from G-10, 87 from G-6, and 81 from Bahria Town.

The authorities were planning to impose smart lockdown in 30 streets of the city, SAMAA TV reported.

Islamabad’s positivity rate has hit 13%.

Lahore and Karachi, meanwhile, have seen much higher number of cases and positivity rate. Karachi’s positivity rate has surpassed 42% and Lahore’s 14%.

In District Central of Karachi, the deputy commissioner on Saturday issued a notification to impose micro-smart lockdown in dozens of streets.

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) reported that its 33 trainee doctors and eight nurses had tested positive.