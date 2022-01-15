Covid-19: NCOC to decide on schools next week

Bans meals on flights, public transport
The National Command and Operation Centre, in view of rising coronavirus cases, has called a meeting of all provincial health and education ministers on January 17, 2022.
The meeting will suggest new precautionary measures at schools, colleges, and universities.
SOPs for public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor/outdoor dining, and the transport sector will also be chalked out.
Meanwhile, at a meeting on Saturday, NCOC imposed a complete ban on inflight serving of meals/snacks from January 17, 2022. The Civil Aviation Authority has been instructed to ensure all passengers and crew wear masks during flight.
“Implement COVID SOPs at all airports,” it added.
Serving of meals/snacks in public transport has also been banned.
The forum asked federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs and ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regimes.
Provinces have been asked to carry out immediate surveys of health care facilities (including oxygenated beds), oxygen stocks, and reserves.
NCOC has directed all quarters to fast-track vaccination drive and ramp up efforts to achieve vaccination targets.
Earlier in the day, the Sindh government issued new covid-19 guidelines for after the coronavirus positivity rate in Karachi jumped to 35%.
The government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination in all cities. CM Shah said that cases rose because of carelessness. “It is important to strictly follow SOPs to curb the virus.”