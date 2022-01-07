Court wants Islamabad’s Navy Sailing Club demolished

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the demolition of the Navy Sailing Club on Rawal Lake in Islamabad within three weeks. “The building was illegally constructed,” Justice Athar Minallah ruled.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case on January 6 after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel and the defense and reserved its verdict. It was announced at a hearing on Friday.

In his brief order, Justice Minallah said: “Pakistan Army has an important status which is mandated in the constitution. The Navy doesn’t have the power to undertake a real estate venture. The name of the institution can’t be used for a real estate business.”

The Capital Development Authority didn’t have the authority to issue the NOC to the Navy, he observed. “Pakistan Navy encroached on the National Park Area. The sailing club is illegal and should be demolished.”

Justice Minallah said that former Naval chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who approved the construction of the club, should be charged for misconduct and instructed authorities to initiate a criminal inquiry against him.

The court has also told the auditor-general to prepare an audit of the club and estimate the losses suffered by the national exchequer.

At the hearing on Thursday, Justice Minallah had inquired why CDA issued the NOC (for the club) knowing it was against the law. The representative of the authority’s planning department replied that in 1993 (when the club was built), farmhouses were allowed to be built under the law.

What actions are taken by the CDA if the NOC of a housing society is canceled, the court asked. “We take over it without NOC and seal their management offices,” the official replied.

Background of the case

In 2020, Zeenat Saleem, a resident of Islamabad, had filed a petition against the club in the Islamabad High Court. She said that the construction of a commercial building in the Islamabad National Park is illegal.

The Rawal Dam provides water to the entire city of Rawalpindi and a club near the lake will contaminate it, her petition stated.

Later that year, the court started hearing the case. The counsel of the club had argued that in 1991, the government had allotted the land to the Pakistan Navy for sailing practice.

A final decision in the case was, however, not taken because of prolonged gaps in the hearings. Until then, the court had imposed a restriction on the construction of the club and sealed it.