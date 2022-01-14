Court wants forensic analysis of Saqib Nisar’s audio tape

The Islamabad High Court is wondering if it can conduct a forensic analysis of the alleged audio tape of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar about the Sharifs and the election.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has sought the assistance of the attorney general in this matter.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Sindh High Court Bar Association President Salahuddin Ahmed and Judicial Commission (Sindh) member Syed Haider Imam Rizvi. They asked the court to form a commission to investigate the authenticity of the audio tape.

The attorney general has till January 28 to answer if the court can order a private firm to analyse the audio. The court ordered the petitioner to provide a copy to the attorney general.

After the hearing, Ahmed was asked about SAMAA TV’s report that the audio appears to be pieced together by taking former chief justice’s words from two separate speeches. “The beginning and the ending of this tape match with his speeches and only a transparent inquiry can determine whether it is fake or real,” said Ahmed.

Saqib Nisar’s leaked audio

In November last year, Fact Focus, an online news organisation, published an audio clip in which former CJ Saqib Nisar is allegedly talking to some other person about the trial of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Saqib Nisar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, ordered to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as “institutions” wanted to bring Imran Khan to power.

In the audio clip, former CJP Nisar is allegedly saying, “Let me be a little blunt about it, unfortunately, we have institutions who give judgments.”

“In this case [the trial of Nawaz Sharif and her daughter] we will have to penalize Nawaz Sharif as we have been told that Imran Khan is to be brought to power.”

The person purported to be CJP Nisar adds that Maryam Nawaz Sharif must also be handed punishment irrespective of merit.

Speaking to SAMAA TV and other media outlets, the former CJP called the audio clip “fabricated.” He said either the voice was not his or the clip has been produced by stitching together clips from his speeches. “I have never said that to anyone,” he says.

Fact Focus has said that it obtained the audio clip two months ago and had it examined by Garret Discovery, an American firm specializing in multimedia forensics.

According to Fact Focus, the firm’s analysis report has certified that the audio clip has not been edited in any way.

The Fact Focus report quotes former CJP Nisar as saying that he had never contacted any judge of an accountability court to order them to announce a verdict against Nawaz or Maryam.

“Why I would do that?” Nisar asked, according to the report. “I have no grudges against Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

The audio is “pieced together”

According to a report by SAMAA TV, the said audio clip appears to be pieced together from two separate speeches of former CJP Nisar.

The two speeches were made by former CJP Nisar on January 22, 2018, and February 22, 2018. The former speech was made in an address to a judicial conference, while the latter was made while addressing a ceremony of Islamabad High Court Bar.

Some phrases in the audio clip are exact matches with parts of speeches the former CJP did on the two occasions.

When SAMAA TV contacted Garret Discovery, the firm which authenticated the audio clip, their representatives refused to comment on the development.