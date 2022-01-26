Court summons defense secretary over ‘illegal’ land occupation in Malir

At least 115 residents of a goth in Karachi’s Malir have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the Army Fire Range constructed in the locality. They claim it has been built over 51,000 acres of encroached land.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Abdul Razzaq, one of the petitioners, said that the Sindh government had only approved 13,000 acres of land for the Military Estate.

A letter, too, was sent to the defense secretary. “But a fence was set up around 51,000 acres of land,” Razzaq said. “[Land of] More than a dozen goths, cemeteries, schools, and other private and lease properties have become a part of the project.”

The petitioners demanded that their land be immediately returned to them.

The court, consequently, summoned a response from the defense secretary over the matter. It instructed the assistant attorney general to collect the reply.

Here, the state lawyer said that a letter by the Military Estate has already been submitted. “The defense secretary says the letter is sufficient for a response,” he said.

But the court was adamant that the defense secretary’s response is mandatory in the case.