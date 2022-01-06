Court outlines reasons to reject plea from Zahir Jaffer’s counsel

An Islamabad sessions court has issued a four-page order outlining the reasons to reject a plea on the formation of a medical board to determine the mental state of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder.

The court on Wednesday issued a judgement it had reserved earlier in the day, rejecting the plea to constitute the medical board.

In the four-page written order issued on Thursday, the court said that the application was moved only when the trial was in the final stage while neither Zahir Jaffer nor his parents or family members had made “any such application” earlier though they had been appearing in the case.

The court said that the objection that the accused is “mentally disordered” was raised for the first time on December 1, 2021, by Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem Advocate who was appointed the state counsel after being “arranged, managed, and brought by family members of the accused” before the court.

“No such objection has ever been raised earlier before the learned Magistrates at remand stage as well as before the court,” the order read.

The court also noted that due process for filing the application was not followed.

“For the sake of arguments if the accused is presumed as mentally disordered then application should have been moved through next friend [sic] or mother or father. The application in hand has been moved without providing any previous medical history of the accused.”

Additionally, the court said it had not found any sign that Zahir Jaffer was insane and not fit to stand trial.

“The court also tentatively examined the accused Zahir Zakir Jafar [sic] on 08.12.2021, but nothing such disablity has been observed. Facts and attending circumstances reveal that the accused is not suffering from mental illness.”

The court noted that the application filed months after Zahir Jaffer’s arrest on July 20, 2021, was a device to evade criminal responsibility. “Such afterthought plea has been raised just to get rid of criminal liability.”

The murder and the trial

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer on July 20, 2021. Jaffer was arrested for the murder.

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Twelve suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

On December 1, Zahir’s counsel had filed an application in the court seeking the formation of a medical board to determine his mental health. It stated that Zahir “is suffering from a severe mental ailment which is necessary to be determined through an authorised medical board according to the commands of the legislature and local and international law”.