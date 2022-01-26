COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt. General Nadeem Anjum have arrived at the Prime Minister House for an important meeting, SAMAA TV reported.

The civil-military huddle is discussing important issues including the security situation of the country and the region, Abbas Shabbir said.

Federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry are also attending the meeting.

The meeting discussED Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China, Shabbir said.

The COAS has also held a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister.

They discussed professional issues related to the Pakistan Army.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.

In the January 12 visit, the prime minister, COAS and others were given a briefing on the national security issues and the situation in Afghanistan.

