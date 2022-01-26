Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting

Federal ministers also attend the civil-military huddle

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

PHOTO FILE

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt. General Nadeem Anjum have arrived at the Prime Minister House for an important meeting, SAMAA TV reported.

The civil-military huddle is discussing important issues including the security situation of the country and the region, Abbas Shabbir said. 

Federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry are also attending the meeting.

The meeting discussED Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China, Shabbir said.

The COAS has also held a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister.

They discussed professional issues related to the Pakistan Army.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.

In the January 12 visit, the prime minister, COAS and others were given a briefing on the national security issues and the situation in Afghanistan.

More to follow

FaceBook WhatsApp
PM Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
COAS ISI DG PM House,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can't influence the court, says SC
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing 'incorrect' Covid test results
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting
COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
Govt increases car prices after petrol
Govt increases car prices after petrol
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.