Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Thursday January 13, 2022

To close the schools or not? Education ministers are meeting Thursday to answer this question. The meeting will also consider a suggestion to hold classes on alternate days. 

The graph of coronavirus cases in Pakistan continues to rise as 3019 cases and five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is 6.12 percent. The worst situation is in Karachi where positivity rate has reached 20.22 percent. Mirpur, Lahore and Islamabad follow with 10 percent, 7.15 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively. 

President Dr Arif Alvi has announced that he had recovered from Covid-19. 

If you are a cryptocurrency enthusiast, we have bad news for you. The government has decided to ban all cryptocurrencies. Not only this, the State Bank of Pakistan has urged the Sindh High Court to impose penalties against crypto exchanges. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will now be following the Usman Mirza Case and the Lahore Motorway rape case. He has asked the authorities to ensure these cases are concluded. It happened a day after victims in Usman Mirza case retracted their statements and refused to identify prime suspect Usman Mirza. 

National Assembly’s session is going on to pass the minibudget. Government is hopeful to get it passed Thursday and opposition is firm to block the move. What is a mini budget and what items will get expensive if it is passed? Find it out here.  

TikToker Hareem Shah is in the news again. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a money laundering investigation against her after her video with hordes of cash went viral on Twitter.  

Thursday’s feel good story: Two brothers who were separated during partition are reunited in Kartarpur after 74 years. Watch their emotional reunion here .

Coronavirus Hareem Shah lockdown usman mirza case
 
