Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results

The Sindh Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Chughtai Lab for issuing incorrect coronavirus test results.

Last year, a Karachi resident filed a petition stating that he got tested for Covid from the Chughtai Lab and the Aga Khan laboratory on March 31, 2021, before travelling abroad.

“The next day, when the reports came out, Chughtai Lab said I was Covid positive, while Aga Khan’s reports showed a negative test result,” he said.

The petitioner claimed that the performance of private laboratories in Sindh have immensely deteriorated and demanded an audit be conducted of their services.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the provincial healthcare commission submitted a report. It revealed inefficiencies by the staff of Chughtai Lab and accused of them being short-staffed.

The judge, subsequently, instructed the commission to prepare a list of all laboratories in the province and submit it in court.