Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi

The staff of a Chinese garbage company are being targeted by what the company suspects are informal garbage pickers, who face a loss of livelihood.

GanSu Construction Investment Heavy Industry Technology won the contract for free door-to-door garbage collection from households in Korangi and started work December 24. Barely a month into its operations, they started facing problems.

“The ‘kachra mafia’ which was active in the area before the company’s operation started targeting the team members,” speculated Shafqat Hussain, a GanSu media coordinator. Their identity could not be ascertained.

“For two days, the staffers have been targeted and beaten by some unidentified attackers,” he said. “They attacked the team with clubs and rods in Korangi.”

One attack happened on Korangi 16000 Road in UC 27 at around 10am. The other took place near Korangi Coast Guard Office roundabout in UC 31 at 4pm. On Tuesday, staffers in UCs 25, 26, 27 and 31 were beaten.

The company has been in touch with the SSWMB. GanSu’s teams consist of supervisors, drivers, sweepers and sanitation staff. The SSWMB just monitors performance.

SSWMB MD Zubair Channa said that the board was aware of the attacks and is supporting the company with the assistance of law enforcing agencies. An FIR has been registered by the SSWMB at Korangi Zaman Town Police Station.

Chinese companies are working in East, West, South and Malir districts.



On July 19, the Sindh government, through the solid waste Management board (SSWMB), signed two separate agreements with Chinese and Spanish firms to lift and dump 3,500 tons of garbage from districts Korangi and Central from the second week of August.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with the Chinese Gansu and Spanish firm Urbaser to sign an operation agreement. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Consul General, of China Li Bijian, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, Special Secretary Local Government Khalid Chachar, CEO Spanish Firm Urbaser Jaime Martin, CEO of Chinese firm Gansu Liu Dongwaei, CEO Gansu Pakistan Liu Tao, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa.

The solid waste management operation for District Korangi has been assigned to GanSu. Korangi generates 1,920 tons of garbage daily. The Chinese firm would deploy 2,000 sanitary workers and mobilize 500 sanitary machines to collect and dump the garbage at landfill sites.

In Karachi garbage collection is a massive informal business. Stateless people and informal groups operate to keep the city clean. They have been collecting garbage for decades in the absence of the government’s operations. The garbage is gathered from katchra kundis or dumps in neighbourhoods and taken to informal garbage sorting stations where men and boys sort it into paper, bone, organic matter or kitchen waste, metal, electronic waste, glass and plastic. They then sell the garbage for recycling. Garbage collection used to be KMC’s job but since the operation was centralised into the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board there has been a breakdown in operations.

Karachi has two landfill sites at Gond Pass and Deh Jam Chakro but they have been full for years. In 2019, the Sindh CM signed a deal with the World Bank for a new landfill site. The bank set aside $10 million for the SSWMB as well.

