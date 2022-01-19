Calls, internet packages prices jacked up as additional taxes imposed

Telecom companies have started to collect 15% additional taxes on phone calls, internet packages and other internet services after approval from the National Assembly at the request of the government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had proposed a 10% to 15% advance tax on telecom services in the mini-budget.

Now consumers will be paying Rs4 more on every Rs100 recharge. It means they will get an available balance of Rs72.80 after Rs27.20 will be deducted as an additional tax.

Earlier, the consumer’s available balance was Rs76.10 on every recharge of Rs100.

Meanwhile, after the increase in holding tax rate, mobile companies have made call and internet packages more expensive. Weekly internet packages upto Rs25 and monthly superload packages have increased from Rs50 to Rs100 as well.

Similarly, the weekly all-in-one package price has risen Rs30.

The rate of the general sales tax, on the other hand, will continue to be 19.5% (Rs14.80).

‘No options were left’

The telecom sector has said there were no options left after the tax presented in the mini-budget.

The government had promised to bring the holding tax to 8% in the budget 22-2021 but increased the rate by 2% to 12% therefore they were imposed additional tax, they did not do it by themselves, it said.

“Only major telecom companies are allowed to increase prices”

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or PTA officials said that except for the major telecom company Jazz, the rest would not be allowed to increase package prices. The largest company seeks permission from PTA before imposing new rates.

“The companies have automatically increased the rates of call and internet packages without permission.”