CAA to issue new Covid SOPs for inbound passengers

Authorities warn of fifth coronavirus wave in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The Civil Aviation Authority will issue new directives for international inbound passengers as the authorities warn of the fifth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan.

  1. All international inbound passengers will be required to carry a valid negative PCR Test Result conducted within 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan

  2. The testing will be mandatory for passengers of and above 15 years of age.

  3. Those coming from European countries will also be required to take the Rapid Antigen Test.

The CAA has also decided to conduct rapid tests for 50% of the flights coming from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

If any passenger’s test returns positive, they be quarantined for 10 days at the government quarantine centres. For this, they will not be charged any fee.

However, they will have to bear the expenses if they decide to quarantine at a quarantine facility of their choice or at a hotel.

Strict SOPs were expected after the NCOC confirmed on Monday that the fifth Covid-19 wave was sweeping through the country. “The fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven, is spreading at a great pace,” the statement read.

“The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regimes,” the statement said.

The NCOC urged people to follow SOPs.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Karachi was the most affected city from Omicron. He revealed that the positivity ratio in the country, too, has increased.
