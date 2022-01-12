Bilawal didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he didn’t expect the "player" Imran Khan to tax contraceptives.

Addressing the National Assembly session, he blasted the government over new taxes proposed in the mini budget.

“It is not a laughing matter. The population explosion in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh is getting worse. We don’t have means to provide them food, education and health facilities.”

"I didn't expect that player Imran Khan would tax contraceptives," Bilawal said. (Contraceptives include condoms and IUDs, injectables and implants).

Baby food and formula milk is also being taxed and these taxes will attack the poorest of our society, he said

These taxes would affect women empowerment and worsen malnutrition.

A tsunami of inflation

Bilawal said that he thought Prime Minister Imran Khan would come to his office on a bicycle because he used to say that in his campaign speeches.

“But, while he uses a helicopter for trips from Banigala to PM House, poor people have no choice but to switch to bicycles due to rising fuel prices.”

The PM takes notice of inflation every week but then imposes more taxes instead of controlling inflation, he added.

“First they said inflation is a global issue. Then they blamed the Sindh government for it. Now, the PM has asked his ministers and advisers to lie that there is no inflation. How many lies would they sell?”

“You are entitled to your own opinions, but you are not entitled to your own facts,” added Bilawal.

The 17 per cent tax on cotton seed, vegetable oil, agricultural diesel engines and bakery items won’t hurt the rich, they would impact the poorest segment of our society, the PPP leader said.

Talking about the negative 0.4 percent growth recorded in fiscal year 2020-21, he claimed that when Pakistan was divided in two parts and when war against terrorism was going on, even then the growth was not negative.

“They promised people in the last budget that it would be a 'zero tax budget'. But halfway through the year, they are preparing for a tsunami of taxes.”

You don’t need to be an expert to know that Rs343 billion in new taxes and a cut of Rs200 billion in the development budget will result in inflation, he added.

"How can PTI members take these measures and then go back and face voters?

“KP local bodies was just a trailer and the worst is yet to come for PTI in the upcoming elections."

Party of youth taxed laptops

PTI claims to be a party of Pakistan's youth but it has imposed taxes to stifle the potential of our young people, Bilawal argued, reminding the house that the Shehbaz Sharif government in Punjab used to distribute free laptops among students.

The PTI set out to make a digital revolution and brought people from Google to serve in government but now, the party that runs on Facebook and Twitter has imposed taxes on laptops, mobile phones, and the internet, Bilawal argued.

Tax on Shaukat Khanum hospital

Bilawal criticised the government for proposing taxes on donations and charities, calling it "a tax on Shaukat Khanum." He was referring to Shaukat Khanum hospital, started by Iman Khan, and which was built largely from donations.

"Be it the floods in Sindh and Balochistan or a snowstorm in Murree, this government always delays rescue efforts," said Bilawal. "But now they are imposing taxes on donations and relief goods from abroad."

"I am not usually speechless but the kind of taxes implemented in this budget... I don’t know what to say."