Bilawal: Chinese state company hired for waste management in Larkana

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Chinese state company will be working on waste management in Larkana along with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board services, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of PPP said on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony in Larkana.

Bilawal said the Sindh government has fixed the waste management problem in many areas of Karachi where the PPP representatives were elected, but the areas under other parties could not be reached.

He said ever since Murtaza Wahab became Karachi Administrator, he is working with the KMC to make sure the uplift of the city and, similarly, the Sindh government is making efforts to clean Larkana city.

For Larkana, the Chinese state company has taken responsibility to clean the city along with SSWMB. Its vehicles will collect garbage from every house and transfer it to the dumping sites, the PPP chairman said.

"The responsibility to keep the city clean lies not only with the authorities but also with the citizens," he said.

Bilawal said that Chinese workers are guests in Pakistan and citizens should take care of them. People should view the equipment and machinery as assets and protect them, he said.

"We hope that waste management and cleaning system will be improved in the city but it would be impossible without support from the people. We will run an awareness campaign in the city and mutually work for a clean and green Larkana," he said.