Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal: Chinese state company hired for waste management in Larkana

PPP chairman urges citizens to take care of Chinese workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A Chinese state company will be working on waste management in Larkana along with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board services, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of PPP said on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony in Larkana.

Bilawal said the Sindh government has fixed the waste management problem in many areas of Karachi where the PPP representatives were elected, but the areas under other parties could not be reached.

He said ever since Murtaza Wahab became Karachi Administrator, he is working with the KMC to make sure the uplift of the city and, similarly, the Sindh government is making efforts to clean Larkana city.

For Larkana, the Chinese state company has taken responsibility to clean the city along with SSWMB. Its vehicles will collect garbage from every house and transfer it to the dumping sites, the PPP chairman said.

"The responsibility to keep the city clean lies not only with the authorities but also with the citizens," he said.

Bilawal said that Chinese workers are guests in Pakistan and citizens should take care of them. People should view the equipment and machinery as assets and protect them, he said.

"We hope that waste management and cleaning system will be improved in the city but it would be impossible without support from the people. We will run an awareness campaign in the city and mutually work for a clean and green Larkana," he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari larkana PPP
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Chinese company sweep wastage of Larkana
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can't influence the court, says SC
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing 'incorrect' Covid test results
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting
COAS, DG ISI arrive at PM House for key meeting
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.