Beware of fake Hajj bookings: govt

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has warned people of fake Hajj bookings as the government has not yet announced any Hajj policy nor has it allowed bookings.

Those who want to go on Hajj should wait for the government announcement and should not give money to anyone in the name of a Hajj booking, the government has said in a statement.

The government of Saudi Arabia will announce its Hajj policy by next month, Special Assistant to PM on Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said while talking to SAMAA TV Monday. The Pakistan government will announce its policy after that.

The Hajj 2022 will begin in the evening of Thursday, 7 July and end in the evening of Tuesday, 12 July but dates may vary.

Ashrafi said that it was unfortunate that people all over the world, including Pakistan, want to go to the House of Allah and perform Hajj but some unscrupulous people used religion to swindle them.

The FIA will take action against fraud.

The world is already worried about the new wave of Coronavirus, so it is not yet clear what policy the Saudi government will formulate. Last year, approximately 50,000 Pakistanis were allowed to proceed.

Hajj was allowed only for residents of Saudi Arabia for the last two years because of the pandemic. In 2020, over 1,000 people were allowed to perform Hajj while in 2021, over 60,000 pilgrims were allowed.