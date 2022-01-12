Balochistan CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

They were also involved in the murder of Akram Sajidi
Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists, including a man wanted for acts of sabotage from Khuzdar.
They were also involved in the assassination of a political leader, Akram Sajidi, in Hub.
According to the CTD, they were arrested in a raid on Wednesday.
A substantiial amount of explosives have been recovered from the militants, a CTD spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in the murder of Akram Sajidi, a political leader from Hub, and planned to target sensitive installations.
They were moved to an unknown location for investigation, the CTD said.