Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

They were also involved in the murder of Akram Sajidi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists, including a man wanted for acts of sabotage from Khuzdar.

They were also involved in the assassination of a political leader, Akram Sajidi, in Hub.

According to the CTD, they were arrested in a raid on Wednesday.

A substantiial amount of explosives have been recovered from the militants, a CTD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in the murder of Akram Sajidi, a political leader from Hub, and planned to target sensitive installations.

They were moved to an unknown location for investigation, the CTD said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Top Ahmadis accused of rape reject allegations in rare statements
Top Ahmadis accused of rape reject allegations in rare statements
Bilawal didn’t expect 'player' Imran Khan to tax condoms
Bilawal didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms
'Order Shehbaz to bring Nawaz back or face disqualification'
‘Order Shehbaz to bring Nawaz back or face disqualification’
Sharukh Jatoi illegally stayed at hospitals for almost a year
Sharukh Jatoi illegally stayed at hospitals for almost a year
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
Justice Bandial to become chief justice next
Justice Bandial to become chief justice next
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for 'honour' in Karachi's Pipri
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Pipri
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.