Balochistan CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists, including a man wanted for acts of sabotage from Khuzdar.

They were also involved in the assassination of a political leader, Akram Sajidi, in Hub.

According to the CTD, they were arrested in a raid on Wednesday.

A substantiial amount of explosives have been recovered from the militants, a CTD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in the murder of Akram Sajidi, a political leader from Hub, and planned to target sensitive installations.

They were moved to an unknown location for investigation, the CTD said.