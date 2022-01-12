Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

SAPM: Govt to get mini-budget passed on Thursday

Awan says those conspiring against govt to face the law

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

Babar Awan (left) speaks to SAMAA TV's Abbas Shabbir.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has claimed that the government will get the mini-budget passed from Parliament on Thursday.

The opposition parties always claim that they are in contact with 25 to 30 government members, yet every time there is a vote in the assembly the government wins, Awan told SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabir.

He added that the opposition leaders have been conspiring against and suggesting unconstitutional manoeuvres to overthrow the government.

“The conspirators should study the law. They would also be held accountable in case of such an act. The PTI government would complete its five-year tenure,” he said. 

The SAPM said that the cabinet has also passed a bill to end horse-trading in Senate elections. The bill drafted with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan would bury the shameful practice of horse-trading once and for all, he added.  

Babar said that it is the opposition’s constitutional right to move a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, as they have done a couple of times before. But every time there is a vote in the assembly, the government wins with ease, he said.

The mini-budget and the State Bank amendment bill would be put to a vote in the national assembly on Thursday.

The passage of the bills is mandatory for a $6bn loan from the IMF. The opposition has claimed that the bills would compromise the State Bank’s autonomy and burden the common man with additional taxes.

