Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
ATC hands death sentence to four in Johar Town blast

The verdict was announced in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Posted: Jan 13, 2022
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has convicted five accused involved in the Johar Town bomb blast in June 2021. The explosion killed three people and 24 injured including a police constable.

The court handed down a death sentence on nine counts to four accused and convicted five years imprisonment to the female accused.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta handed the verdict at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore. The trial was conducted in the jail due to security reasons and reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties, a day earlier.

At least 56 witnesses recorded their statements in the proceedings. CCTV footage of the attack and forensic evidence were also made part of the record.

Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ayesha Gull, Zia Ullah, and Sajjad were named in the attack by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The CTD had confirmed that an explosive device was planted in a car at the site.

One of the buildings in the neighborhood was severely damaged due to the intensity of the blast. The initial investigations revealed that more than 30 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast.

In a press conference on July 4, 2021, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf had revealed that an investigation has found evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast.

He said that the forensic analysis of the phones and other equipment recovered shows that the handler and the main mastermind of the attack are from India.

“The main mastermind is an Indian citizen, lives in India, and has clear connections with RAW. We have their pseudo names, their real identities, where they are, we have all the things identified,” he said.

MOST READ
