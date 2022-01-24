At least 50 student activists arrested at Punjab University

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least 50 student activists of Punjab University have been arrested by the police after they staged a protest outside the Department of Sports against the suspension of students.

According to SAMAA TV's Daniyal Umer the students had gathered at the Department of Sports against the suspension of some students and demanded the administration conduct examinations for them.

The administration denied the request after which more than 50 students staged a protest outside the department.

The police were called by the administration after a fight broke out between the protestors and security guards of the building.