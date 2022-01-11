Tuesday, January 11, 2022  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Asif Zardari gets pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

NAB now needs court approval to arrest him

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An accountability court in Islamabad has granted former president Asif Ali Zardari pre-arrest bail in a New York property case in which he was investigated for having the money to buy the luxury apartment.

Judge Bashir Ahmed announced the reserved verdict on Tuesday. The National Accountability Bureau was investigating how and when money was sent abroad to buy the luxury flats in New York. It argued that Zardari did not declare the property when revealing his assets.

NAB will not be able to arrest the former president till the inquiry is completed, the court said. NAB will need permission from the court to arrest him in the case, the verdict said.

Asif Zardari appeared in court with his medical records on Tuesday.

During the hearing, someone’s cell phone rang upon which the judge quipped that it seemed as if a child was crying. He then had to offending device confiscated.

Zardari’s legal counsel sarcastically remarked that even children were crying after hearing NAB’s arguments.

We haven’t even started making our arguments, the NAB team replied.

Outside court

The media surrounded Asif Zardari outside the court and threw a few questions at him. For one, he was asked if he saw the Pakistan People's Party re-joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Asif Zardari said, “Son, I don’t think this is going to happen.”

The PDM is an alliance of opposition parties but the PPP has distanced itself from it. They had disagreed over MNAs resigning from the National Assembly. The PDM and PPP are now holding their own separate agitation against the PTI government, with both declaring they will march or protest in Islamabad.

“I have been saying from day one that they are incompetent," he said, referring to the sitting government run by the PTI. "They won’t able to run the government and time has now proven it.”

When asked if he thinks the government would last till Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march on Islamabad, Zardari replied, “Maulana sahib has marched before.”

