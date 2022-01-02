Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has assailed the Sindh government for the claim that it was not allowed to independently purchase coronavirus vaccine under the state laws.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, he also criticized the Sindh government for higher flour prices in the province and the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021 passed by the Sindh Assembly.

“You know when I talk on coronavirus I don’t involve politics in it, neither do I discriminate between provinces,” Umar said speaking at the Insaf House in Karachi.

He said that on Saturday he had tweeted about meeting the vaccination targets and pointed out the simple fact that the federal government had ensured the availability of the vaccine without discrimination.

“And after that Bilawal Zardari’s sister tweeted that this [the 100% vaccine procurement by the federal government ] happened because the law does not allow the provincial government to purchase the vaccine. So, I would like the Sindh government to explain what law stopped them from buying vaccine for the citizens,” the federal minister said.

“And I am not doing this for political point scoring. I am doing this to know if there is any such law which we don’t know about,” he added.

Umar said he had asked several legal experts but none of them knew if any law prohibited a provincial government from procuring vaccines for its population. He said if there was any such law the PTI government would amend it “jointly with the Peoples Party.”

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday, had responded to Asad Umar’s tweet by saying that the procurement of vaccine was the federal government’s “job by law [because] provinces cannot procure.”

The same man that equated a pandemic to traffic accidents wants us to credit the gov for procurement of vaccines (their job by law provinces cannot procure hence the magic 100% fig). You will find praise like you found your colleagues during your resignation speech #nonexistent https://t.co/1mzVIH4v4u — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) December 31, 2021

‘Dangerous situation for the country’

At the press conference, Umar also said that the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021 violated Article 140-A of the Constitution and the PTI has challenged it in the court of law.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party government was creating a dangerous situation for the country by refusing to devolve powers to local governments and was giving rise to “tension.”

For the integrity of Pakistan, the local governments must be empowered and the local government systems in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meet this benchmark, he said.

Asad Umar also said that the flour price was higher by Rs3.5 per kilogram in Sindh than in other provinces.

He said a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation had determined that wheat Rs20 billion worth was stolen in Sindh. The Sindh government claims that it was destroyed by rats, but the nation wants an answer, Umar said adding that the issue would be raised in the National Assembly and that the PTI government will also seek legal action.

PTI workers protest

Meanwhile, some disgruntled workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protested outside the Insaf House before Asad Umar arrived there.

The PTI also held a workers meeting outside the Insaf House.