Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas

Temperatures to dip

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A white blanket of snow covers roads and mountains in Azad Kahmir. Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rain and snowfall in the northern areas next week i.e. January 18 to Janaury 20. According to the Met Office, heavy snowfall has been predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A weather system will enter Punjab bringing rain and thunderstorms. Heavy are showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Narowal, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Waziristan, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, and Mardan. Several cities of Balochistan, too, will see rainfall. This is alarming because the province is already suffering from the chaos of the previous spell of rain. The rain and snowfall will dip temperatures below freezing point. A warning for land sliding has been issued in Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, and Kashmir as well. Extreme weather conditions up north have brought life to a standstill. Last week, 22 tourists froze to death after they were stuck in a snowstorm in Murree. The government has, subsequently, banned the entry of tourists into the hill station and adjoining areas.
