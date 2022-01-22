Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Snowfall forecast for Muree, Swat, GB with road closure warning

Authorities set up snow camps in Murree

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PHOTO FILE

The meteorological department has forecast heavy snowfall for Murree, Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas with a warning that it could cause road closure.

The snowfall forecast for Saturday and Sunday has put local administration in Murree on high alert.

The warning from the meteorological department and the high level of preparedness come two weeks after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists in Murree as they waited to be rescued.

After the Met Office predicted a new spell of snowfall in Murree, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Tahir Faruqui convened a meeting and instructed authorities to prepare for the contingency.

The local administration has set up snow camps on the entry and exit points for Murree, SAMAA TV’s Zafar Iqbal reported.

The camps have been equipped with snow removing machines and chemicals.

On Friday night only a small number of tourists were seen in Murree, enjoying snowflakes falling to the ground, Iqbal said.

The heavy snowfall was likely to begin late on Friday night and continue on Saturday and Sunday.

“Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts on Saturday and Sunday,” a forecast from the Met Office has warned.

The meteorological department has also warned of landslides in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Several Punjab cities, meanwhile, will receive heavy rain over the weekend.

The Met Office says the rain may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot.

