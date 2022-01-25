Another PIA steward escapes in Canada

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward has escaped from a hotel in Toronto, Canada.

According to PIA officials, Waqar Ahmed Jadoon was a steward on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Toronto. But he was not part of the crew when the plane was returning to Pakistan Sunday.

A missing person complaint has been filed with the Toronto police and disciplinary action has also been initiated against him.

Talking to Kiran Naz on SAMAA TV’s program 7se8, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said that Jadoon was in contact with other crew members till January 22. However, he was not in his room before the take-off.

He said that all crew members submit their passports with the management upon arrival in a foreign country and Jadoon’s passport is also with the airline.

Talking about measures to stop these incidents, Hafeez said that crew members sign an indemnity bond and one of their relatives submits an undertaking that they will not escape.

However, this is not the first time a PIA flight attendant has gone missing in Canada. In the past five years, nine such cases have been reported.

“One reason why these incidents happen in Canada is that it is the only country which grants asylum post-arrival,” said Hafeez.

He added that this also appears to be a case of asylum.