Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi

The Lahore High Court has decided to proceed with a defamation case filed by singer and actor Meesha Shafi against singer Ali Zafar.

Justice Asim Hafeez overturned Wednesday the stay order granted by the sessions court.

Shafi had filed a Rs2 billion defamation suit against Zafar but the sessions court had stayed the proceedings.

Subsequently, Shafi’s counsel filed an appeal in the LHC.

The case will proceed along with a Rs2 billion defamation suit filed by Zafar against Shafi.

Earlier this month, Shafi has rejected reports that she was reaching a compromise or settlement with Ali Zafar.

She was talking to media outside a Lahore’s sessions court on Monday where she is facing defamation charges from singer Ali Zafar.

“I just faced cross-examination in the court,” she said. “These reports are totally baseless.”

The singer declined to comment about Ali Zafar and asked reporters to ask her questions about herself instead.

Meesha Shafi said that her husband has been her biggest support from “day one.”

“Our society has never seen a case like this before,” she said, adding that one always learns from experience.