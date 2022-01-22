After Lahore blast, govt tightens security across Pakistan

The government has imposed a security alert across Pakistan to prevent “attacks by anti-state elements”. A notification was passed by the Interior Ministry Saturday and sent to all provinces.

All the federating units have been instructed to tighten security. Agencies, too, have been alerted.

The decision was taken after an explosion in Lahore’s Anarkali killed three people and injured nearly 30 on January 20. A couple of hours after the blast, a Twitter handle purportedly from one Mureed Baloch said that Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the explosion was likely aimed at disrupting the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League and the upcoming visit by the Australian team.

He assured that cricket teams were being offered elaborate security with the help of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other forces.

In response to a question about the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Rasheed said that the Afghan Taliban desired a negotiated settlement between Pakistan and the TTP but it has not happened yet. The doors for the talks have not been closed but the ceasefire has also ended, the interior minister said.

At a Senate session on Friday, the minister pointed out that anti-state elements and “foreign powers” are trying to disrupt peace in Pakistan. But they won’t succeed. We defeated them before. We will do it again, he said.