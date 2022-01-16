Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two men, brothers, died during aerial firing at a wedding in Lahore's Naseerabad Saturday night. According to the police, the suspects were guests at the ceremony.

Amjad and Safar had been ecstatic to attend their niece's wedding. They were among the several people dancing their way into the venue when two bullets hit them.

The men passed away on spot.

The police said the celebratory shots were fired by the groom's friend, identified as Asim Sulehri. Video from the site, available with SAMAA TV, shows the suspect, dressed in a brown shalwar kameez, firing in the air from a pistol. No one stops him.

At one point in the clip, a sudden jerk can be seen in his hand. This is where the bullets hit the victims. Sulehri managed to flee from the crime site.

The police have collected evidence from the site and begun investigations. The inspector-general of Punjab, too, has taken notice of the firing and instructed immediate inquiry into the case.

An FIR is yet to be registered.