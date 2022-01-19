Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is planning to refurbish seven floor Liaquatabad Super Market at SM Taufiq Road in Liaquatabad No 2.

This is a project of CLICK (the World Bank’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi) and has been initiated by KMC.

CLICK Project Director Afzal Zaidi said the plan was to provide a shopping mall-look to Liaquatabad Super Market. “Basically, it is a type of uplift project, which provides a cleaner look to the locality and its people,” Zaidi said. “We are going to renovate the existing structure of the market, expand the shops where necessary for construction of showrooms, outlets and stores.”

There are more than 700 shops in Super Market Liaquatabad, which is owned by KMC. The shopkeepers are KMC tenants. The market was established by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the early 70s.

The project’s study has been completed by EA Consulting (Pvt) Ltd (formerly known as Engineering Associates). All seven floors are to be renovated. Right now the market is an abandoned property and almost all its floors are vacant and shops closed. A few shops are open on the ground and first floors and most of the business takes place on the road in front of the market, off ‘patharas’.

Afzal Zaidi, who is also KMC Metropolitan Commissioner, said parking will be constructed in the basement. Right now the parking area is in bad condition as water has accumulated there.

“We are going to make it a clean mall where [big brands] have outlets but we’ll make it an affordable place to shop.” A food court is planned for the top floor.

Work is expected to start mid-March and it will cost an estimated Rs320million.

Government offices would be demolished. There are some KWSB offices in the market.