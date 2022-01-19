Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall

Project to cost Rs320m, under World Bank

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The seven-story Laiquatabad Super Market building is mostly abandoned. It will be turned into a mall. Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is planning to refurbish seven floor Liaquatabad Super Market at SM Taufiq Road in Liaquatabad No 2.

This is a project of CLICK (the World Bank’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi) and has been initiated by KMC. 

CLICK Project Director Afzal Zaidi said the plan was to provide a shopping mall-look to Liaquatabad Super Market. “Basically, it is a type of uplift project, which provides a cleaner look to the locality and its people,” Zaidi said. “We are going to renovate the existing structure of the market, expand the shops where necessary for construction of showrooms, outlets and stores.”

There are more than 700 shops in Super Market Liaquatabad, which is owned by KMC. The shopkeepers are KMC tenants. The market was established by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the early 70s. 

The project’s study has been completed by EA Consulting (Pvt) Ltd (formerly known as Engineering Associates). All seven floors are to be renovated. Right now the market is an abandoned property and almost all its floors are vacant and shops closed. A few shops are open on the ground and first floors and most of the business takes place on the road in front of the market, off ‘patharas’. 

Afzal Zaidi, who is also KMC Metropolitan Commissioner, said parking will be constructed in the basement. Right now the parking area is in bad condition as water has accumulated there. 

The seven-story Laiquatabad Super Market building is mostly abandoned. It will be turned into a mall. Photo: SAMAA Digital

“We are going to make it a clean mall where [big brands] have outlets but we’ll make it an affordable place to shop.” A food court is planned for the top floor. 

Work is expected to start mid-March and it will cost an estimated Rs320million. 

Government offices would be demolished. There are some KWSB offices in the market.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi shopping mall
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
super market liaquatabad, liaquatabad super market, World Bank project, KMC project, Karachi shopping mall,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
Policeman who killed young man in robbery 'dies by suicide'
Policeman who killed young man in robbery ‘dies by suicide’
Pakistan mulls blocking 1,600 cryptocurrency websites
Pakistan mulls blocking 1,600 cryptocurrency websites
Islamabad shootout marks start of terror attacks: Interior minister
Islamabad shootout marks start of terror attacks: Interior minister
Explosion derails Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Sibbi
Explosion derails Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Sibbi
Modi takes costly pause in Davos speech, inspires teleprompter jokes
Modi takes costly pause in Davos speech, inspires teleprompter jokes
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
Security forces arrest niece of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran
Security forces arrest niece of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran
CCTV: Young man resists robbery on Kashmir road
CCTV: Young man resists robbery on Kashmir road
New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected
New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.