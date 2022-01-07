Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
7 killed, 16 injured in rain and snowfall disasters: PDMA

Tourists advised to take precautionary measures

Posted: Jan 23, 2022
Photo: File

Seven people were killed and 16 were injured in the rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority or PDMA said landsliding and roof collapses took seven people’s lives, including five children. While 16 people, including four children and four women, were injured as well.

It said one house was partially damaged while another was completely damaged in other incidents. On the other hand, three cattle were killed when roof sheds have collapsed.

However, during the new spell of snowfall, the meteorological department has also warned of landslides in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

PDMA says efforts are being made by the district administration to open the roads due to heavy snowfall. It has already issued an alert across the hilly districts of the province due to the fresh spell of snow.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed district administrations across the province to stay alert in view of ongoing spell of rains and snowfall.

In a statement in Peshawar on Saturday, he issued directives to ensure timely relief activities to affected people and cooperate with the tourists.

