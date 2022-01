Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least 12 people have gone missing as a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Thatta’s Keti Bandar on Saturday, rescue officials said.

Four people have been rescued. So far, no loss of life has been reported.

Rescue efforts are underway to save the remaining passengers from drowning, officials added.

Strong winds coupled with an overloaded boat are considered to have played a role in the accident.

More to follow..